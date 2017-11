Nov 27 (Reuters) - Daohe Global Group Ltd:

* EXPECTED TO RECORD TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS OF NOT LESS THAN US$67 MILLION FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2017​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍IMPAIRMENT LOSS ON GOODWILL OF ABOUT US$55.2 MILLION IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF LOOVEE HOLDINGS INC​