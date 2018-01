Jan 16 (Reuters) - Daqo New Energy Corp:

* DAQO NEW ENERGY APPOINTS LONGGEN ZHANG AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP - GUANGFU XU, COMPANY‘S CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER, HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM HIS POSITION AS ACTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP - APPOINTMENT OF LONGGEN ZHANG AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBER WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT