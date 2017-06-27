BRIEF-Darden Restaurants reports Q4 same-restaurant sales growth of 3.3%

June 27 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc

* Darden Restaurants reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results; fourth quarter same-restaurant sales growth of 3.3%; and increases quarterly dividend 12.5%

* Qtrly Olive Garden same-restaurant sales rose 4.4 percent

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.18 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $1.93 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.87 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $4.38 to $4.50 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees fiscal 2018 same-restaurant sales growth of 1.0% to 2.0%

* Sees fiscal 2018 total sales growth of 11.5% to 13.0%

* Sees fiscal 2018 total capital spending of $400 to $450 million

* Sees new restaurant openings of 35 to 40 restaurants in Fiscal 2018

* Qtrly Olive Garden sales $1,027.3 million versus $981.8 million

* Darden Restaurants Inc qtrly ‍same-restaurant sales increased 3.3% for quarter, excluding Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen​

* On June 26, 2017, board of directors increased quarterly dividend 12.5% to $0.63 per common share

* On June 26, 2017, board of directors increased quarterly dividend 12.5% to $0.63 per common share

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $1.18