Dec 20 (Reuters) - Darling Ingredients Inc:

* DARLING INGREDIENTS SAYS EFFECTIVE DEC 18, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JAN 6, 2014

* DARLING INGREDIENTS - AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE TERM B LOANS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH NEW TERM B LOANS OF $525 MILLION WITH A MATURITY DATE OF DEC 18, 2024 Source text :[bit.ly/2ktGA7D] Further company coverage: