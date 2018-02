Feb 19 (Reuters) - Dart Group Plc:

* DART GROUP - ‍BOARD NOW EXPECTS GROUP UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION FOR 2018 TO BE MATERIALLY AHEAD OF CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍BOARD NOW EXPECTS GROUP UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018 TO BE MATERIALLY AHEAD OF CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)