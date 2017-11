Nov 9 (Reuters) - Daseke Inc

* Daseke, Inc. announces third quarter 2017 earnings

* Daseke Inc - ‍Revenue for quarter was $231.3 million compared with $174.1 million for same period in 2016​

* Daseke Inc - ‍Daseke expects to achieve its 2017 pro forma adjusted EBITDA target of $140 million​

* Daseke Inc qtrly loss per share $‍0.03​