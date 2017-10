BRIEF-Dassault Systemes to acquire Exa corporation‍​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - DASSAULT SYSTEMES

* TO ACQUIRE EXA CORPORATION

* SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT FOR DASSAULT SYSTÈMES TO ACQUIRE BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS-BASED EXA.

* A SUBSIDIARY OF DASSAULT SYSTÈMES WILL COMMENCE A TENDER OFFER WITHIN THE NEXT 10 BUSINESS DAYS TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES OF EXA COMMON STOCK

* PRICE PER SHARE OF $24.45 PAYABLE IN CASH UPON COMPLETION OF THE OFFER

* FULLY DILUTED EQUITY VALUE FOR EXA OF APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION

* COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017‍​