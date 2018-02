Feb 13 (Reuters) - Data Communications Management Corp :

* PROVIDES GROWTH OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 2 TO 7 PERCENT

* ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018 OF BETWEEN $22 MILLION AND $25 MILLION

* FOR FISCAL 2018, DCM EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $2.5 MILLION ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $1.5 MILLION IN INTANGIBLE ASSET PURCHASES IN 2018