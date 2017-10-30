BRIEF-Data Communications Management announces acquisition of BOLDER Graphics

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Data Communications Management Corp

* Data Communications Management Corp. announces strategic acquisition of bolder graphics and commitment letter for a new $5 million senior credit facility

* Data Communications Management Corp - ‍data will acquire bolder for a total purchase price of about $4.9 million​

* Data Communications Management - arranged a new $5 million senior credit facility with Integrated Private Debt Fund V Lp, & its general partner​

* Data Communications Management - ‍kevin Mccoy, CEO of BOLDER, expected to remain with co for about six months to assist in transition ​