a month ago
BRIEF-Data Communications Management Corp announces private placement of up to $3.9 mln
#Bonds News
June 23, 2017 / 4:23 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Data Communications Management Corp announces private placement of up to $3.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Data Communications Management Corp :

* Data Communications Management Corp. completes rights offering for $4.6 million and announces private placement of up to $3.9 million for gross proceeds of up to $8.5 million

* Data Communications Management- To use net proceeds from rights offering, private placement, together with borrowings, to repay debentures at maturity

* Data Communications Management- Private placement of up to 2.8 million units at price per unit of $1.40 for gross proceeds to company of up to $3.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

