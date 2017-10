Oct 26 (Reuters) - Data I/O Corp

* Data I/O reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 sales rose 46 percent to $9.6 million

* Data I/O corp- ‍bookings in Q3 of 2017 were $8.2 million, compared to $7.9 million in Q3 of 2016​

* Data I/O corp- ‍backlog at September 30, 2017 was $4.6 million, compared to $4.7 million at June 30, 2017​