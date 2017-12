Dec 13 (Reuters) - Data Respons Asa:

* REG-DATA RESPONS ASA: IOT CONTRACT OF SEK 15 MILLION

* DELIVERIES START IN 2018

* CONTRACT OF SEK 15 MILLION, WITH AN OPTION OF ADDITIONAL SEK 25 MILLION ANNUALLY, WITH A PROVIDER IN GLOBAL TRANSPORTATION MARKET​