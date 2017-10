BRIEF-Data security incident notification from Integrated Clark Monroe

Aug 4 (Reuters) -

* Notification regarding a data security incident from Integrated Clark Monroe, Llc

* Interstate Management Company - ‍incident only involves front desk computer system of the franchised hotel ​

* Interstate Management says reports removing suspicious software from front desk system

* Interstate Management-accessed data may have included names on credit/debit cards, credit/debit card numbers,security code/card expiration dates​

* Interstate Management-the removed suspicious software may have exposed payment cards info used at check-in for guests who stayed at hotel from Sept 27, 2016 - April 28 Source text for Eikon: