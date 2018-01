Jan 25 (Reuters) - Datagroup SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP ACQUIRES ROBOTIC SPECIALIST ALMATO GMBH

* COMPANY WILL PRESUMABLY BE CONSOLIDATED IN DATAGROUP GROUP FROM MARCH 2018

* IT HAS BEEN AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)