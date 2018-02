Jan 30 (Reuters) - Datang Telecom Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT EXPECTS NET LOSS TO WIDEN TO 2.0-2.4 BILLION YUAN ($316.46-379.75 million)IN 2017 FROM 1.8 BILLION YUAN YEAR AGO

* SAYS IT WILL IMPLEMENT DELISTING RISK WARNING IF IT POSTS NET LOSSES FOR TWO YEARS IN A ROW