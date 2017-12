Dec 11 (Reuters) - Datapulse Technology Ltd:

* ‍APPOINTS LOW BENG TIN AS NEW NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH EFFECT FROM 11 DEC​

* ‍APPOINTS KEE SWEE ANN AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ‍ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF HEE THENG FONG AS CHAIRMAN​