March 7 (Reuters) - Datapulse Technology Ltd:

* ‍ REFERS TO VARIOUS MEDIA ARTICLES PUBLISHED ON 7 MARCH CONCERNING CO​

* ‍NOTES THAT PRESS ARTICLES REFER TO A POTENTIAL PARTIAL OFFER FOR CO BY ASCAPIA CAPITAL PRIVATE LTD​

* CO ‍WISHES TO CLARIFY THAT IT WAS NOT AWARE OF PARTIAL OFFER PRIOR TO PUBLICATION OF PRESS ARTICLES​

* ‍SUBSEQUENT TO PUBLICATION OF PRESS ARTICLES, CO RECEIVED LETTER FROM ASCAPIA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: