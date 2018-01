BRIEF-Datatec Sees FY HEPS Down At Least 20 Pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd:

* ‍FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE AT LEAST 20 PCT (AT LEAST 0.4 US CENTS) LOWER THAN 2.0 US CENTS REPORTED IN FY17​

* FY ‍UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE AT LEAST 20 PCT (AT LEAST 2.2 US CENTS) LOWER THAN 11.0 US CENTS REPORTED IN FY17​

* ‍FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY18 WILL DIFFER BY AT LEAST 20 PCT FROM PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD​

