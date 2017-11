BRIEF-Datatec to distribute a special dividend of $350 million​

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd

* DATATEC LTD - ‍H1 CONTINUING OPERATIONS: REVENUE US$1.84 BILLION (H1 FY17: US$1.98 BILLION)​

* DATATEC LTD - ‍H1 EBITDA US$7.7 MILLION (H1 FY17: US$24.4 MILLION​

* DATATEC LTD - ‍H1 UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE 1.4 US CENTS (H1 FY17: 12.5 US CENTS)​

* DATATEC LTD - ‍PLAN TO RETURN US$350 MILLION OF CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS. ANY DEFERRED CONSIDERATION RECEIVED FROM SYNNEX WILL BE RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS​

* DATATEC LTD - ‍WHILE GROUP'S TRADING IN H1 FY18 HAS BEEN DISAPPOINTING, BOARD EXPECTS A MUCH BETTER PERFORMANCE FROM LOGICALIS IN H2 FY18​