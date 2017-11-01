FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Datawatch Q4 loss per share $0.07
November 1, 2017 / 8:58 PM / in 14 hours

BRIEF-Datawatch Q4 loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Datawatch Corp:

* Datawatch announces fourth quarter and year-end fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.07

* Q4 revenue $10.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $9.5 million

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Datawatch Corp - ‍total bookings for Q4 of fiscal 2017 were $10.77 million, a 12% increase from $9.58 million of bookings recorded in same quarter a year ago​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

