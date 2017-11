Nov 14 (Reuters) - Datawind Inc

* Datawind reports fiscal 2018 year Q2 results

* Revenues of $5.3 million during three months ending Sept 30, representing decrease of 75.1% over three months ending Sept 30, 2016​

* Adjusted EBITDA for quarter ended Sept 30, is a loss of $1.7 million compared to EBITDA loss of $4.2 million for quarter ended June 30