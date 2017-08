Aug 14 (Reuters) - DataWind Inc-

* DataWind reports fiscal 2018 year Q1 results

* DataWind Inc - ‍"company continues to recover from impact of November 2016's demonetization by indian government​"

* DataWind qtrly ‍revenues of $8.1 million during three months ending June 30, 2017 representing a decrease of 61.4% over three months ending June 30, 2016​