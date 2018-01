BRIEF-Dave & Buster's Entertainment Sees FY 2017 Revenue $1.138 bln -$1.142 bln

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc :

* DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. UPDATES FISCAL 2017 GUIDANCE

* EXPECTS FISCAL 2017 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.138 BILLION TO $1.142 BILLION

* EXPECTS FISCAL 2017 COMPARABLE STORE SALES (ON A 52-WEEK BASIS) TO RANGE FROM -1.0% TO -0.7%

* NET INCOME FOR FISCAL 2017 IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $108 MILLION TO $110 MILLION

* FY REVENUE VIEW $1.15 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S