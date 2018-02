Feb 22 (Reuters) - Aqua Metals Inc:

* DAVID KANEN REPORTS 6.5 PERCENT STAKE IN AQUA METALS INC AS OF FEBRUARY 13 - SEC FILING

* DAVID KANEN SAYS PURCHASED AQUA METALS INC SHARES BASED BELIEF THAT SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE “UNDERVALUED”

* DAVID KANEN SAYS INTENDS TO COMMUNICATE WITH AQUA METALS INC MANAGEMENT AND BOARD ABOUT BROAD RANGE OF OPERATIONAL AND STRATEGIC MATTERS Source text : bit.ly/2sJfAYq Further company coverage: