FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-David Martin resigns as Aegion Corp CFO
Sections
Featured
Zimbabwe's parliament starts impeachment process
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's parliament starts impeachment process
German political grandees press parties to compromise
Germany
German political grandees press parties to compromise
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 20, 2017 / 1:39 PM / in a day

BRIEF-David Martin resigns as Aegion Corp CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Aegion Corp

* Aegion corporation announces CFO transition

* Aegion - ‍effective November 18, 2017, David A. Martin has resigned his positions as executive vice president and chief financial officer of company​

* Aegion Corp - ‍David Morris has been appointed as company’s interim chief financial officer to serve until a permanent chief financial officer is hired​

* Aegion Corp - ‍intends to consider both internal and external candidates in its search for a permanent chief financial officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.