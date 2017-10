Oct 10 (Reuters) - Davita Inc

* Davita Inc - ‍on October 10, board increased authorization under co’s share repurchase program to aggregate of $1.5 billion in repurchasing authority​

* Davita says ‍existing repurchase program, new repurchase program do not have expiration date, do not obligate co to purchase any shares - SEC filing Source : (bit.ly/2y8Z8SY) Further company coverage: