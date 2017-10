Sept 22 (Reuters) - Dawning Information Industry Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to invest 300 million yuan to set up a controllable information technology JV in Kunshan city, as project firm for secure and controllable information technology industrialization project

* Says JV will be initially capitalized at 1 billion yuan and co will own a 30 percent stake in it

