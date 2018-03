March 1 (Reuters) - Dawson Geophysical Co:

* DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 30 PERCENT TO $39.13 MILLION

* DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL - ‍PROJECT VISIBILITY, WHILE REMAINING CONSTRAINED DUE TO UNCERTAIN OIL AND NATURAL GAS PRICES, HAS IMPROVED​

* DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL - ‍BEGINNING TO SEE A MODEST UPTICK IN BID ACTIVITY & INTEREST LEVELS OUTSIDE OF THE PERMIAN AND DELAWARE BASINS