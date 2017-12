Dec 28 (Reuters) - Daxor Corp:

* DAXOR CORPORATION REVISES 2017 DIVIDEND

* DAXOR CORP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS REAFFIRMED ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.03 PER SHARE

* DAXOR CORP - ‍DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 12, 2018 TO DAXOR SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD ON MONDAY JANUARY 8, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: