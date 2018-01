Jan 3 (Reuters) - Day Tradexchange Inc:

* DAY TRADEXCHANGE TO ADD BITCOIN; FOLLOWS CME LEAD; LOOKS TO OFFER SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS TO MULTIPLE INTERNATIONAL CRYPTO CURRENCIES

* DAY TRADEXCHANGE - BOD HAS PASSED RESOLUTIONS APPROVING ADDITION OF BITCOIN AND OTHER CRYPTO CURRENCIES TO DTX FUTURES TRADING SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: