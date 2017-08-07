BRIEF-Daytona to acquire DIRTFREAK and PLUS for 497 mln yen

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Daytona Corp

* Says it plans to acquire 64 percent stake (6,660 shares) in an Aichi-based firm DIRTFREAK on Oct. 2, which is mainly engaged in motorcycle and cycle related business

* Says it plans to acquire 3,750 shares of DIRTFREAK via stock swap and fully acquire DIRTFREAK on Oct. 3

* Says it plans to fully acquire an Aichi-based firm PLUS Co.LTD. on Oct. 2, which is mainly engaged in internet mail order business of two wheels aftermarket parts

* Says acquisition price is 497 million yen in total

* Says DIRTFREAK’s shareholder (100 percent holding), an Aichi-based firm, will acquire 10.1 percent stake (237,375 shares) in the co and become co’s second biggest shareholder, on Oct. 3

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1EQRDu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)