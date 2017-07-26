FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-DBS Group Holdings updates on acquisition of additional interest in AXS Pte Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd:

* Pdf 1: DBS Group Holdings Ltd (Acquisition Of Additional Interest In Axs Pte. Ltd.)

* Transactions are not expected to have any material impact on company's financial position for current financial year.

* ‍DBS banks today acquired 27,042 shares in AXS from Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc for an aggregate cash consideration of S$82,478​

* Unit DBS bank acquired shares in axs for an aggregate cash consideration of approximately S$82,478

* Unit Primefield Company Pte 61,203 shares in AXS from RBS for an aggregate consideration of approximately S$186,669 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

