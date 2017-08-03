FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-DBS Group posts quarterly net interest income of S$‍1.89​ bln
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2017 / 12:00 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-DBS Group posts quarterly net interest income of S$‍1.89​ bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dbs Group Holdings Ltd

* For first half of 2017, directors have declared an interim one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 33 cents for each dbsh ordinary share

* Qtrly net interest income S$‍1.888​ billion versus S$1.83 billion

* Q2 net profit S$1.140​ billion versus S$1.05 billion

* Qtrly net fee and commission income S$636 million versus s$628 million

* Q2 net interest margin ‍1.74​ percent versus 1.87 percent

* Qtrly return on equity 10.1 percent versus 10.1 percent

* Q2 common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio ‍14.4​ percent versus 14.2 percent

* Qtrly NPL ratio ‍1.5​ percent versus 1.1 percent a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.