July 19 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd

* Issue Of Senior Green Bonds By Dbs Group Holdings Ltd

* successfully priced issue of $500 million floating rate green bonds due 2022 under its $30 billion global medium term note programme

* bonds will bear a quarterly coupon of 3-month usd libor + 0.62%

* Net proceeds from issue of bonds will be used for finance and treasury activities of DBSH

* bonds are expected to be issued on 25 July 2017.