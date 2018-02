BRIEF-DBV Technologies Announces Results From Phase II Study Of Viaskin Milk In Milk-Allergic Patients

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Dbv Technologies Sa:

* DBV TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM PHASE II STUDY OF VIASKIN MILK IN MILK-ALLERGIC PATIENTS

* DBV TECHNOLOGIES- IN TRIAL, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DESENSITIZATION TO MILK OBSERVED IN CHILDREN AGES 2 TO 11 TREATED WITH VIASKIN MILK 300 ΜG FOR 12 MONTHS

* DBV TECHNOLOGIES - IN TRIAL, FOLLOWING ANALYSES OF DATA, 300 ΜG DOSE WAS IDENTIFIED AS MOST EFFECTIVE TESTED DOSE FOR CHILDREN

* DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA - COMPANY EVALUATING OPTIMAL DOSING/PATIENT POPULATION FOR FUTURE STUDIES