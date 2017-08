July 28 (Reuters) - DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA:

* CASH POSITION: CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, WERE €198.7 MILLION‍​

* OPERATING INCOME: OPERATING INCOME WAS €7.6 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2017 COMPARED TO €4.8 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* NET LOSS: NET LOSS WAS €72.5 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2017, COMPARED TO €49.4 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)