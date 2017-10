BRIEF-DCP Midstream LP Q2 total operating revenues $1.95 billion

Aug 7 (Reuters) - DCP Midstream LP

* DCP Midstream LP reports second quarter 2017 results

* DCP Midstream LP - ‍partnership reaffirmed its 2017 forecasted adjusted EBITDA and forecasted distributable cash flow guidance​

* DCP Midstream LP qtrly income per limited partner unit $0.33

* DCP Midstream LP - ‍maintenance capital expenditures are expected to be at lower end of partnership’s $100 million to $145 million 2017 forecast range​

* Qtrly total operating revenues $1.95 billion versus $1.62 billion

* DCP Midstream LP - ‍growth capital expenditures are expected to be at higher end of its $325 million to $375 million 2017 forecast range.​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $2.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Partnership reaffirmed its 2017 forecasted adjusted EBITDA guidance of $940 to $1,110 million