Nov 6 (Reuters) - DDM HOLDING AG:

* DDM BRINGS IN NEW PARTNER IN GREEK INVESTMENT

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN THAT DDM‘S INVESTMENT DECREASES BY EUR 15 MILLION TO EUR 35 MILLION​

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL RE-BALANCE PORTFOLIO BRINGING GREEK SHARE OF NPL PORTFOLIO TO ABOUT 32% OF BOOK VALUE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)