Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ddm Holding Ag:

* DDM HOLDING AG SAYS HAS SUCCESSFULLY PLACED EUR 50 MILLION OF SENIOR SECURED BONDS IN NORDIC MARKET

* DDM HOLDING AG SAYS NET PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL DEBT PORTFOLIOS

* DDM HOLDING AG SAYS CO'S UNIT DDM DEBT HAS SUCCESSFULLY PLACED EUR 50 MILLION OF SENIOR SECURED BONDS