BRIEF-DDR provides update on impact from hurricane Maria
#Financials
September 27, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-DDR provides update on impact from hurricane Maria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - DDR Corp-

* DDR provides update on impact from hurricane maria

* DDR Corp - ‍expect full recovery to span a significant period of time given damage to Puerto Rico’s critical infrastructure, other reasons

* DDR Corp - ‍plaza Palma Real, company’s 448,915 square foot asset located on southeastern portion of island sustained significant damage​

* DDR Corp - ‍company’s 11 other assets sustained less significant damage​

* DDR Corp - ‍it remains unclear when re-openings will occur due to a variety of uncertainties including availability of power and other utilities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

