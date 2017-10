Oct 2 (Reuters) - De Grey Mining Ltd:

* Kirkland Lake Gold agreed to subscribe for up to 33.3 million shares in De Grey at a price of $0.15 per share to raise $5 million

* Funds will be used for ongoing exploration and development activities at Pilbara Gold Project

* Each share under subscription to have a free attaching option exercisable at $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: