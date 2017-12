Dec 18 (Reuters) - DEA CAPITAL SPA:

* FOLLOWING SALE BY KENAN INVESTMENTS OF STAKE IN MIGROS OF AROUND 7.3%, IT HAS COLLECTED ABOUT EUR 12.2 MILLION

* FOLLOWING TRANSACTION, KENAN INVESTMENTS HOLDS STAKE IN MIGROS OF 23.2% DOWN FROM 30.5% PREVIOUSLY HELD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)