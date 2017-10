Aug 8 (Reuters) - DEA General Aviation Holding Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic agreement with Zhuzhou State-Owned Asset Investment Holding Group Co Ltd on general aviation projects worth about 1.5 billion yuan ($223.82 million)

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2vzBE8c

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7019 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)