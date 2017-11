BRIEF-DEAG Deutsche Entertainment 9-mth EBIT rose to EUR 1.1 mln​

Nov 24 (Reuters) - DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG:

* 9-MONTH ‍SALES IMPROVED BY AROUND 15.7% TO EUR 108.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 93.5 MILLION)​

* ‍VERY STRONG FINAL QUARTER OF 2017 EXPECTED AGAIN, AS IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

* DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT - ‍WE SEE OURSELVES EXCELLENTLY POSITIONED TO CONTINUE GROWING AND IMPROVE OUR PROFITABILITY IN 2018​

* 9-MONTH EBIT ROSE TO EUR 1.1 MILLION (EBITDA: EUR 2.1 MILLION)

* ‍CONFIRMS ITS SALES AND EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 AS A WHOLE​