Dec 18 (Reuters) - Dealnet Capital Corp:

* DEALNET ANNOUNCES $12 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 6 % SECURED NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

* DEALNET CAPITAL - PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FUND CO‘S 2018 GROWTH ORIENTED BUSINESS PLAN

* DEALNET CAPITAL - PROCEEDS WILL ALSO BE USED FOR REPAYMENT OF CO‘S $2.5 MILLION CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE OWING TO CHESSWOOD GROUP DUE FEB 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: