FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dean Foods posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 8, 2017 / 11:07 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Dean Foods posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co

* Dean Foods announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 to $0.95

* Dean Foods Co - total volume across all products was 615 million gallons for Q2 of 2017, a 2.7 pct decline

* Qtrly net sales $ 1.93 billion versus $1.85 billion

* Dean Foods Co - on track to deliver our cost productivity estimate of $80 million to $100 million for full year

* Dean Foods Co - targeting an incremental annual cost reduction between $40 million to $50 million across general and administrative functions

* Dean Foods Co - expect to complete cost reduction process by end of this year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.