Oct 18 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc

* APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ‍ROB MEMMOTT, WHO HAS BEEN WITH BUSINESS FOR SIX YEARS, HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* ‍PAUL COOPER, CURRENTLY CFO OF INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE BUSINESS SOMPO CANOPIUS, WILL REPLACE ROB AS GROUP CFO​

* ‍COOPER WILL JOIN BOARD WHEN HE STARTS ON 1 JANUARY 2018​