BRIEF-Deckers Brands announces $400 mln repurchase authority
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 26, 2017 / 8:22 PM / in 18 hours

BRIEF-Deckers Brands announces $400 mln repurchase authority

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Deckers Outdoor Corp

* Deckers Brands announces $400 million stock repurchase authority and concludes review of potential sale

* Deckers Outdoor Corp - ‍has authorized a new $335 million stock repurchase program, in addition to $65 million remaining under Deckers’ current authorization​

* Deckers Outdoor - ‍board remains open to considering strategic and financial alternatives as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance stockholder value

* Deckers Outdoor Corp - ‍ board “will not actively pursue a sale of entire company at this time”

* Deckers Outdoor Corp - ‍expect to complete full $400 million of repurchases by year-end fiscal 2020​

* Deckers Outdoor Corp - targeting completing approximately $100 million worth of repurchases prior to end of March 2018​

* Deckers Outdoor Corp - ‍in fiscal year 2018, Deckers expects to improve profitability by over $20 million​

* Deckers Outdoor Corp - ‍board of directors undertook a thorough and wide-ranging process to consider potential interest in an acquisition of Deckers​

* Deckers Outdoor Corp - contacted 90 potential acquirers, including strategic and financial parties but this effort did not result in a transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
