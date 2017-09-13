BRIEF-Deckers Brands confirms receipt of director nominations from Marcato Capital Management

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Deckers Outdoor Corp
* Deckers Brands confirms receipt of director nominations from Marcato Capital Management
* Deckers Outdoor Corp - Board will review Marcato’s candidates to assess their ability to “add value on board”
* Deckers Outdoor - Members of board, senior management have held discussions with marcato during past 8 months and those discussions remain ongoing
* Deckers Outdoor Corp - Continue to move forward with its $100 million operating profit improvement plan