FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Deckers Brands confirms receipt of director nominations from Marcato Capital Management
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 13, 2017 / 8:14 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Deckers Brands confirms receipt of director nominations from Marcato Capital Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Deckers Outdoor Corp

* Deckers Brands confirms receipt of director nominations from Marcato Capital Management

* Deckers Outdoor Corp - ‍Board will review Marcato’s candidates to assess their ability to “add value on board”​

* Deckers Outdoor - ‍Members of board, senior management have held discussions with marcato during past 8 months and those discussions remain ongoing​

* Deckers Outdoor Corp - ‍Continue to move forward with its $100 million operating profit improvement plan​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.