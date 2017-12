Dec 6 (Reuters) - Deckers Outdoor Corp:

* DECKERS OUTDOOR SAYS EGAN-JONES JOINS GLASS LEWIS IN RECOMMENDING STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL OF CO‘S NOMINEES

* DECKERS OUTDOOR SAYS “URGES” STOCKHOLDERS TO FOLLOW EGAN-JONES AND GLASS LEWIS’ RECOMMENDATION TO VOTE “FOR” ALL CO‘S NOMINEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: